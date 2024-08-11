Bergen County Bar Employee Critical After Being Stabbed By Co-Worker, Police Say

Police were called to the Heights Bar & Grill on Boulevard at Division Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights just before midnight Saturday, Aug. 10, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr tells Daily Voice.

The victim, a West New York resident, was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after Juana Galvez Genaro, of Passaic, stabbed him in the chest, Behr said.

Genaro was lodged in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and possession of a weapon.

The county prosecutors office's major crimes unit responded, as did local detectives and the sheriff's criminal investigations unit.

