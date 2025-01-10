Bergen County Bank Manager Steals $70K From Employer: Prosecutor

Amira T. White, 43, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8, following a months-long investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation began in March 2024, when authorities were contacted about alleged thefts at a Bergen County bank. Prosecutors allege that White, a bank manager, stole $54,648 from cash boxes under her control. Additionally, White is accused of withdrawing $15,000 from a customer’s account and diverting it to her cash box to conceal the ongoing theft, Musella said.

Authorities did not disclose the name or location of the bank where White had worked.

White surrendered to detectives and was charged with two counts of third-degree theft by deception, authorities said. She was released pending her first court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

