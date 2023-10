The Bergen County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center announced on Facebook it has reached full capacity and is looking for good homes for their dogs.

Dogs include Wallace, an adult shar-pei, Reilly, a 2.5-year-old hound and boxer mix, Clooney, a two-year-old pit bull terrier mix, and Cowboy, a two-year old Labrador retriever.

And more!

If interested, e-mail PETADOPTIONS@co.bergen.nj.us.

