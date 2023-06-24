Bergen Bakery That Closed During COVID To Reopen In July

Palisades Park Bakery, on Broad Avenue, will be back in business come July, according to a social media announcement.

The bakery — known for its pecan custard and sweet buns — closed in September 2020, and has been dark ever since. Customers are eagerly-awaiting its return.

"I very seriously sent them messages on Facebook offering LARGE sums of money for certain recipes if they weren’t re opening," one Instagram user wrote. "I’m glad they are because it’s that much sweeter to have one piece of my families home town still in tact ❤️."

