Bergen Aviation Enthusiast Killed, Three Seriously Injured In Fiery I-80 Crash

The crash happened at mile marker 286.6 westbound around 8:39 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, during hazardous road conditions, troopers said.

Vladimir Kevereski, 58, of Elmwood Park, NJ, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic westbound when he lost control on the slippery roadway. The car spun out and came to a stop nearly perpendicular to the centerline, according to the release. Moments later, the vehicle was struck by a Kenworth tractor-trailer, troopers said.

Kevereski was pronounced dead at the scene, while three passengers in the Honda suffered serious injuries.

The passengers were identified as his wife, Violeta Kevereski; his son Stojan Kevereski, 30, of Elmwood Park; his son's girlfriend, Viktoria Palikukjovska of Totowa, NJ. They were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in critical condition, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The tractor-trailer’s driver, 55-year-old Sergi Sovyk of Montgomery, IL, was not injured.

Emergency crews from Pocono Mountain Regional EMS and St. Luke's Emergency Services responded, while Jimmy’s Towing removed the severely damaged Honda Civic.

Remembering Vladimir Kevereski

Kevereski was born in Ohrid, Macedonia, and emigrated to the United States in 2011, settling in Elmwood Park, NJ, according to his obituary posted on Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home's website. A graduate of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, he held a degree in Mechanical Engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kevereski worked as a supply chain group lead for AbbVie Inc. in Branchburg, NJ, where colleagues remembered him for his dedication and positive spirit. He was an aviation enthusiast who loved visiting museums, hiking in the mountains, and swimming in the ocean.

On Facebook, Kevereski often shared photos of his travels, his love for nature, and his Macedonian heritage. Friends described him as a kind, intelligent, and loving family man.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Violeta; his children, Stojan and Teodora Hasaj; his father, Stojan; his sister, Marina; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services

Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 29, from 6-9 p.m. at Shook’s Cedar Grove Funeral Home in Cedar Grove. A funeral ceremony followed on Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Nikola Macedonian Orthodox Church in Totowa, with interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton.

No charges are being filed in connection with the crash, troopers said.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

