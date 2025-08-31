Fair 73°

Ben Shapiro, Conservative Writer Asks Are We Lions Or Scavengers In North Jersey

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is examining the current state of America and Western civilization, and has one question:

 Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Will we be lions or we will be scavengers?

Shapiro is signing copies of his new book "Lions and Scavengers: The True Story of America (and Her Critics)," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

In the book, Shapiro says the heart of today's conflicts- political, economic and cultural, a dangerous lie persists-  that all people are equal in ability, and that all inequality stems from oppression and exploitation, according to a synopsis. 

Aiming to refute that lie, Shapiro believes in a free country, inequality is rooted in differences of talent and work ethic, not oppression, and that the best solution to lack of success lies in duty and virtue, according to a synopsis.  Shapiro said lions strive for the highest good, promoting freedom and prosperity, while scavengers spread resentment and entitlement, threatening the foundations of Western civilization, according to a synopsis. 

For more information on the signing, click here.

