Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Quits After 47 Years, Blames Parent Company For Silencing Brand

Greenfield's resignation letter was posted on the website FreeBenAndJerrys.com on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The 74-year-old Long Island native created Ben & Jerry's with Ben Cohen back in 1978.

In his letter, Greenfield said that with a "broken heart," he can no longer work for Ben & Jerry's because it has lost its independence under Unilever.

"This isn't because I've lost my love for the people at Ben & Jerry's," he wrote. "Quite the opposite. The folks who show up every day in our factories, scoop shops, and offices are some of the most passionate, caring, and values-driven people you'll ever meet. They are the soul of Ben & Jerry's."

Unilever purchased Ben & Jerry's in 2000 under a unique merger agreement that created an independent board to protect the ice cream brand's social mission. The British conglomerate also owns popular brands like Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise, and Knorr meal mixes.

Greenfield accuses Unilever of breaking that deal.

"It was always about more than just ice cream; it was a way to spread love and invite others into the fight for equity, justice and a better world," he wrote. "Coming to the conclusion that this is no longer possible at Ben & Jerry's means I can no longer remain part of Ben & Jerry's. If I can't carry those values forward inside the company today, then I will carry them forward outside — with all the love and conviction I can."

Cohen and Greenfield have been outspoken advocates for Palestinians, especially since Israel's military operation in Gaza that many groups have called a genocide. The Ben & Jerry's board decided to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories in 2021, saying it was "inconsistent" with the company's values, The New York Times reported.

Cohen, also 74, was arrested in May after he interrupted a Senate committee hearing to protest the US government's funding for Israel's military. He also protested outside a Unilever investor event in London earlier in September, Reuters reported.

Greenfield and Cohen have been vocal critics of President Donald Trump during both of his terms.

"Our country's current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community," Greenfield wrote. "Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important — and yet Ben & Jerry's has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power. It's easy to stand up and speak out when there's nothing at risk. The real test of values is when times are challenging and you have something to lose."

Cohen posted Greenfield's letter on Instagram.

"I am sharing his own words as he resigns from Ben & Jerry's," Cohen wrote in the post's caption. "His legacy deserves to be true to the values we founded this company on, not silenced by @magnum."

Tensions have risen as Unilever spins off its dessert brands into Magnum Ice Cream Company. Magnum also includes popular ice cream products from Breyers, Klondike, Talenti, and Yasso.

Despite Cohen and Greenfield's calls to "free Ben & Jerry's," Magnum CEO Peter ter Kulve told investors that the brand won't be sold.

"The business is not for sale," he said. "It's fully integrated in Unilever, in the Magnum Ice Cream Company."

In a statement to the Times, Magnum thanked Greenfield for "his service and support over many decades."

"We disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry's powerful values-based position in the world," the statement said.

Ben & Jerry's has long been known for activism on social and environmental issues, including racial justice, marriage equality, climate change, and criminal justice reform.

"Decisions are being made by the corporate parent about Ben & Jerry's activism and voice, driven by short-term political expediency rather than an understanding of the importance of the brand's values to the lovers and purchasers of its ice cream," Cohen and Greenfield wrote in a letter to investors. "All of this matters not only to us as founders, but to those millions of consumers who buy Ben & Jerry's because they know it stands for more than ice cream."

Cohen and Greenfield's friendship started on Long Island, where they attended Calhoun High School in Merrick, New York, according to the Long Island Press. A few years after graduation, the duo reconnected as roommates in Manhattan and took a $5 ice cream-making correspondence course through Penn State University.

The men eventually opened their first scoop shop in a converted gas station in Burlington, Vermont, in 1978, and expanded with their first franchised location in nearby Shelburne, VT, in 1981.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.