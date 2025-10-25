Beloved TV Icon June Lockhart Dies: Known For Roles From 'Lassie' To 'Lost In Space'

Lockhart's death came "peacefully" on Thursday, Oct. 23, in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by loved ones, her family said.

A statement by her two daughters described her as “a guiding light, full of curiosity, wisdom, and humor until the end.”

Born on June 25, 1925, in New York City to actors Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, she was destined for a life on stage and screen.

She made her film debut at just 8 years old in the 1938 adaptation of "A Christmas Carol," where she appeared alongside both of her parents.

Lockhart's career flourished in the Golden Age of Hollywood and transitioned seamlessly into the rise of television.

She became a household name in the 1950s, playing Ruth Martin, the devoted mother on "Lassie."

In the 1960s, she captured audiences again as Dr. Maureen Robinson, the matriarch of the space-faring Robinson family, on the cult sci-fi classic "Lost in Space."

Her work extended far beyond those signature roles. Lockhart had guest appearances on some of the most popular shows in television history, including "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Petticoat Junction," "General Hospital," "Roseanne," "Full House," and even "Grey’s Anatomy" in her later years.

Lockhart’s versatility and enduring appeal made her a cherished figure in American entertainment for nearly a century.

Lockhart’s roles often reflected her own warmth and intelligence. Colleagues and fans alike remembered her as a trailblazer who brought a rare authenticity to her work.

Her ability to portray mothers and mentors with strength and grace left a lasting impression on generations of viewers.

In addition to her acting, Lockhart was a devoted mother to her two children, including actress Anne Lockhart, and a supporter of numerous charitable causes.

Lockhart’s career earned her numerous accolades, including a Special Tony Award for her performance in the 1948 play "For Love or Money."

She was also honored with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — one for her work in television and another for her contributions to motion pictures.

Her family’s statement reflected her life of service and gratitude: “June Lockhart lived a life filled with joy, creativity, and love. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.”

They added that the family would hold a private celebration of her life at a date not yet determined.

