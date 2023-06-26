Beloved Music Teacher Fighting Cancer Again Sees Community Support

The beloved music teacher at Young World Day School in Mahwah has been diagnosed with cancer. Parks previously beat cancer in 2019.

Parks, a mother of three, works at Trader Joe's in Wayne when she's not sharing her love of music at preschools in the area.

A fundraiser has been set up to help ease her financial burden. As of Monday, June 26, almost $12,000 has been raised.

"Lynette is a ray of sunshine despite all the hardships she has faced," Emma Joseph, who organized the fundraiser, said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.