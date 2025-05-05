Beloved Coach, Mentor, Father Of George Mason Final Four Star Mourned: ‘A True Legend’

The DMV basketball world is mourning the loss of Coach Lamar Butler Sr., a beloved mentor, husband, grandfather, and father to George Mason Final Four standout Lamar Butler Jr., who passed away this week.

He was more than a coach — he was a pillar, his loved ones said.

Butler shaped generations of young athletes, not only with his love for the game, but with values that extended far beyond the hardwood: discipline, integrity, teamwork, and self-belief.

His contagious smile and unwavering commitment made him a father figure to countless boys and young men across Prince George’s County and the greater DC area.

“He was always love,” one tribute read. “He always wanted to know how he could help and support.”

According to a GoFundMe launched to honor his memory, organizers said Butler Sr. “dedicated his life to shaping young athletes both on and off the court.”

The campaign has already begun raising funds to support funeral expenses and help the family lay him to rest with the honor he deserves.

“He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a father figure to so many,” the campaign reads. “His impact reached far beyond the game of basketball.”

Lamar Butler Jr., who rose to national prominence as a starting guard on George Mason’s historic run to the Final Four in 2006, posted a simple tribute to his father: “See you on the other side dad ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Others remembered Butler Sr. as a cornerstone of the Oxon Hill Boys and Girls Club and a leader in the local sports community.

“Coach Lamar Butler Sr. Red Dog, Bulldog, My Dog, My Mentor. My Friend,” Howard Hill II wrote on social media. “My sincere condolences to you all. The Oxon Hill Family & Mine Love You Guys Forever & Always.”

As the community prepares to say goodbye, friends, former players, and families are coming together to give back to the man who gave them so much.

“Let’s come together as the team and community that he always believed in — united, strong, together, and leading with love,” the family wrote. “Thank you for your support.”

Anyone wishing to support the family can donate here.

