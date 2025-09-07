Beef Prices Hit Record Highs As Herd Shrinks To 70-Year Low: Is Any Relief In Sight?

According to USDA outlooks released Friday, Sept. 5, the spike is being driven by a deep supply crunch colliding with steady consumer demand.

The US cattle herd is now the smallest since 1951, the result of years of herd liquidation during drought and high feed costs, and rebuilding will take time.

Demand, meanwhile, hasn’t cracked. Americans continue to buy beef for its taste and versatility, which keeps pressure on prices at both wholesale and retail.

Ground beef has felt the squeeze acutely because it relies on imported lean trimmings to blend with domestic fattier cuts. When those imports get pricier, the burger does too.

Multiple forces are squeezing supply.

A multi-year drought in the Great Plains scorched pastures and pushed feed prices up, prompting ranchers to sell cattle, including breeding cows, they’d typically keep.

Because the cattle cycle is slow, those decisions mean fewer calves now and limited supply for at least the next two to three years.

Imports aren’t providing much relief either. Trade disruptions, higher costs, and potential tariffs on major suppliers like Brazil and Australia have made beef, especially lean trimmings used for ground beef, more expensive.

A parasite-related shutdown of livestock trade with Mexico earlier this year further tightened the pipeline.

Most analysts say high prices are likely to persist for two to three years as ranchers slowly rebuild herds and moisture returns to key grazing areas.

Shoppers should expect continued sticker shock across cuts, from steaks and roasts to everyday ground beef.

Any dips in prices are likely to be modest and temporary, tied to seasonal promotions rather than a true market reset.

