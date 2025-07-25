“Beautiful Things” Are Coming: Benson Boone Is On Tour

Dates include:

The American Heart Tour supports his sophomore album of the same name, which dropped on June 20 and blends pop hooks with a raw, Springsteen-inspired edge. With viral standouts like "Mr Electric Blue," "Slow It Down," and "Mystical Magical," this show is built for fans who want the full Boone experience—lights, drama, and, yes, the now-famous backflip he nails mid-performance.

Each show promises a theatrical, high-energy set designed to take his emotional vocals to the next level.

Boone first broke out in 2021 after appearing briefly on American Idol, though he left the show early to focus on his own music. The decision paid off: Since then, he’s gone viral multiple times, released two albums, and performed on SNL, The Tonight Show, and at Coachella. By early 2025, he’d already earned nods from the Grammys, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the VMAs.

What makes this tour stand out isn’t just the arena upgrade—it’s how fast fans snapped it up. The North American leg sold out in just nine seconds, and with 50-plus dates across North America and Europe and a setlist spanning both albums, Boone’s proving he’s not just a viral success but a true pop headliner.

Luckily, tickets are still available on Stubhub. This is the show fans will be talking about long after the final song.

