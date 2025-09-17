Bear Euthanized After Biting Woman At NJ Dollar General: Authorities

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and township police euthanized the bear after it exited the store, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said.

The 175-pound sow had previously been seen on the roadside of Route 94, behaving erratically and moving in and out of traffic, authorities said. Township police were able to disperse the bear at the time with rubber bullets, causing it to flee into the woods, authorities said.

Fish & Wildlife personnel collected the bear's remains for rabies testing, which will take approximately three to five days.

