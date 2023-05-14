Beach Tags On Sale At 40 Jersey Shore Spots

The 130 miles of Jersey Shore offers about 50 public beaches to choose from.
Daily, weekly and seasonal beach badge and tag prices have been set for the 2023 season. The highest seasonal fee at $150 is in Deal.
Several townships offer discounts if you buy seasonal tags by late May or early June.
Beaches often allow free or reduced fees to children, senior citizens, veterans and active military members.
At least seven locations offer free admission but they typically charge for daily parking.
- $6 daily weekday, $9 weekends and holidays
- $70 seasonal
- $20 for seniors age 62+, youth adults 13-17
- Children 12 and younger are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
Free admission
- $8 daily
- $17 weekly
- $35 seasonal ($30 if bought by May 31)
- Children younger than 12 are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- Beach badges also honored in Stone Harbor
- $12 daily
- $55 seasonal for seniors age 65+ and young adults 12-18
- $100 seasonal
- Children 11 and younger are free
- $5 daily
- $22 weekly
- $45 seasonal ($35 if bought by June 6)
- $12 seasonal badge for seniors 65+
- $10 daily
- $55 half-seasonal
- $100 seasonal
- $10 daily (starting June 24)
- $20 weekly (starting June 24)
- $40 seasonal ($30 if bought by May 31)
- $10 Senior (lifetime)
- Veterans (lifetime) free
- Active military and their families are free
- Children younger than 12 are free
- $10 daily
- Children 13 and younger are free
- $70 seasonal
- $30 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- Active military members are free
- Disabled veterans and Gold Star Family members are free
- Daily: To be announced.
- $35 seasonal for seniors age 65+ and young adults 13-15
- $80 seasonal
- Children 12 and younger are free
- Active military members are free
- $10 daily
- $45 seasonal ($30 if bought by May 15)
- Children 12 and younger are free
- Seniors 65+ are free
- Veterans are free
- $10 daily
- $15 weekly
- $25 seasonal ($20 if bought by May 31)
- $8 for seniors 60-64 by May 31
- Seniors 65+ are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- Parking permits for municipal lots are $8 daily, $25 seasonal
- $8 daily
- $15 for 3-day pass
- $20 weekly
- $30 seasonal
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- $10 daily
- $25 weekly
- $45 seasonal ($36 if bought by May 31)
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans and active service members are free
Free Admission
- $10 daily weekday, $12 weekends and holidays
- $150 seasonal
- Children 12 and younger are free
- $7 daily
- $20 weekly
- $45 seasonal ($35 through June 15)
- $12 seasonal badge for seniors 65+
- Veterans and active military members are free
- $10 daily
- $20 weekly
- $50 seasonal ($40 if bought by June 15)
- $5 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- Veterans and active military members are free
- $10 weekend per vehicle for N.J. residents
- $20 weekend per vehicle for non-residents
- $6 weekday per vehicle for N.J. residents
- $12 weekday per vehicle for non-residents
- $5 for N.J. resident motorcyclists
- $7 for non-resident motorcyclists
Jenkinson’s (Point Pleasant Beach)
- $4 daily for children 5-11/$5 weekends and holidays
- $13 daily/$14 weekends and holidays
- Children 4 and younger are free
- $35 half-seasonal for children 5-11
- $95 half-seasonal
- $55 seasonal for children 5-11
- $130 seasonal
- $95 seasonal for seniors 65+
- $13 daily
- $35 weekly
- $65 seasonal
- $20 seasonal for seniors 65+
- $15 seasonal for disabled people
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- $10 daily, $12 weekends (including Fridays) and holidays
- $110 seasonal
- $80 seasonal for seniors
- $10 daily
- $20 weekly
- $50 seasonal ($40 if bought by June 15)
- $5 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- Veterans and active military members are free
- Active military members and families are free
- $6 daily, $9 weekend and holidays
- $3 daily for young adults 14-17
- $70 seasonal
- $30 seasonal for young adults 14-17
- Seniors 62+ are free
- Children 13 and younger are free
- Disabled people are free
- $35 seasonal ($20 if bought by June 3)
- $10 seasonal for seniors 65+ ($5 if bought by June 3)
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- $10 daily (12 and older)
- $45 weekly (12 and older)
- $85 seasonal for adults 17 and older
- $30 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- $40 seasonal for children 12-16
- Veterans are and active military members are free
- $13 daily
- $120 seasonal ($110 if bought by May 30)
- Children younger than 12 are free
- $20 seasonal ($10 if bought by May 31)
- $3.50 for seniors 65+ if bought by May 31
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- (Ventnor badges also honored)
- $12 daily
- $100 seasonal
- Children 11 and younger are free
- $65 seasonal
- $20 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- Children 11 and younger are free
Free admission
- $10 daily
- $20 weekly
- $35 seasonal ($30 if bought by June 1)
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- $12 daily
- $95 seasonal
- $50 seasonal for seniors 65+ and young adults 12-17
- Free for children 11 and younger
- $11 daily weekdays
- $12 daily weekend and holiday
- $40 weekly
- $65 seasonal ($50 if bought by May 30)
- $15 lifetime access for seniors
- Children 12 and younger are free
- $5 daily
- $10 weekly
- $25 seasonal ($20 if bought by May 15)
- Free on Wednesdays
- Veterans and active military members are free
- $10 daily
- $25 weekly
- $45 seasonal ($35 if bought by June 1)
- $10 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- Veterans and active military members are free
- Children 12 and younger are free
- $8 daily
- $17 weekly
- $40 seasonal ($32 if bought by May 31)
- Veterans and active military members are free
Free Admission
- $10 daily
- $20 weekly
- $50 seasonal ($40 if bought before June 1)
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Seniors 65+ are free
- $10 daily
- $35 weekly
- $60 seasonal
- $15 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans/active military members are free
- $13 daily
- $40 weekly (to be sold starting June 25)
- $70 seasonal ($65 through June 14)
- $20 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Veterans and active military members are free
- Daily rate to be announced
- $115 seasonal
- $70 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- $12 daily
- $110 seasonal
- $80 seasonal for seniors 65+
Free admission
- $20 daily parking/$50 oversized vehicles
- $100 seasonal parking/$200 oversized vehicles
- $8 daily
- $100 seasonal
- $35 seasonal for seniors 65+
- $35 seasonal for disabled people
- Children 11 and younger are free
- Active military members and immediate families are free
Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park
- $10 daily
- $75 seasonal
- $30 seasonal for seniors age 65+
- $20 seasonal for disabled people
- Children 17 and younger are free
- $8 daily
- $17 weekly
- $40 seasonal ($32 if bought before June 1)
- Free tags available for veterans
- $20 seasonal ($10 if bought before June 1)
- $3.50 for seniors 65+
- 11 and younger are free
- (Margate badges also honored)
Free admission
Free admission
