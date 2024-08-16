'Be Quiet About It:' Man Kisses, Gropes Medical Worker, Wayne Police Say

Mujic Fehim allegedly grabbed the woman on Monday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a Wayne office, Police Chief Jack McNiff said.

The victim said she was treating Fehim as a patient in a room when he grabbed her breast and kissed her, McNiff said.

The victim told Fehim to stop, who told her to "be quiet about it," then left the office, McNiff said.

The woman immediately told other employees of the office and police were called.

"The female employee agreed to come to Wayne Police Headquarters," McNiff said in a news release. "There, members of the Wayne Police Detective Bureau took her video statement of what had occurred in the medical office.

"The victim provided the suspect’s identifying information."

A check of his criminal history revealed a prior arrest for a similar incident. That evening, members of the detective bureau went to Fehim's home and arrested him.

He was charged with criminal sexual contact and taken to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

