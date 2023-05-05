Bayonne Performer Killed In Subway Chokehold Was Reeling From Mom's Murder, Family Says

According to a relative who launched a GoFundMe campaign, Neely was reeling from the 2007 murder of his own mom, Christie.

"It’s been rough for him and all of us," Carolyn Neely writes. "We just want justice for him, please give what you can with your heart. He has so many fans, he will always be loved and remembered."

New Yorkers may recognize Neely from his work as a Michael Jackson impersonator on subway platforms and city streets.

The person who choked out Neely has not been charged by police. Police have also not formally identified him.

Neely's death has sparked public outcry and protests in New York.

