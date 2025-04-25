Bayonne Dad ID'd As Man Killed By NJ Transit Train On Easter Sunday In Jersey City

James Edward Porch, 40, was hit by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train operating on the Bayonne branch near the Richard Street Station at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, according to NJ Transit.

Porch was on the tracks when he was struck and killed, NJ Transit said. No injuries were reported to the approximately 44 customers or the operator aboard the light rail vehicle.

Porch’s obituary on Legacy.com described him as a “loving son, brother, father, and fiancé.” He was the son of Carmela DeFazio Porch and James Porch Sr., and the brother of Andrew Porch. He leaves behind three children — Ayden, Emmanuel, and Angelina Porch — and his fiancée, Jennifer Jaworski.

Porch was remembered as “a man of God” with a “larger than life personality” and a “compassionate, ambitious, and charismatic” spirit, according to his obituary. He worked for the New York Giants and founded his own business, Back Porch Professional, LLC. It wasn't immediately clear what his role is at the NY Giants.

A GoFundMe launched by John Coumoundouros to assist the family had raised $12,800 as of press time. The page says, “We would like to unite all professional sports equipment managers together to help raise funds to help cover funeral costs during this tough time.”

Visitation for Porch will be held Friday, April 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at G. Keenen O'Brien Funeral Home, located at 984 Avenue C in Bayonne. A funeral service will follow on Saturday, April 26, at Faith & Victory Deliverance Church of God, with burial at Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, his obituary states.

