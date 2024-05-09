Basketball Court Brawl Sends Boy To Hospital: Teaneck Police

At 8:18 p.m., police responded to several calls of a large fight in the area of Votee Park basketball courts, Teaneck police said. Officers found the juvenile lying on the ground in the basketball court area, police said.

Video obtained from witnesses showed multiple people fighting on the basketball court with the juvenile victim being punched and dragged to the ground by two unknown males, police said. The juvenile was kicked multiple times in the head and possibly struck with an unknown weapon, police said.

The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

