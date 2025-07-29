Baseball Legend Ryne Sandberg Dies At 65: 'Unrelenting Integrity, Grit, Hustle'

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg died on Monday, July 28, Major League Baseball announced. The 65-year-old had battled prostate cancer for more than a year.

Sandberg spent parts of 16 seasons in the big leagues, earning a reputation as one of the greatest second basemen ever. He was a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, and the 1984 National League Most Valuable Player, earning him a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Though best known for his years in Chicago, Sandberg's career began in the Phillies farm system after he was drafted in the 20th round in 1978. "Ryno" made it to Philadelphia by 1981, coincidentally getting his only hit as a Phillie against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in 1981.

Sandberg was then traded to Chicago in the 1982 offseason as part of a deal that also sent shortstop Larry Bowa to the Cubs.

"Not only was he a Hall of Famer, he was a man who personified class and dignity,” Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement. “We were honored that he was part of our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Margaret and the entire Sandberg family."

In the Windy City, Sandberg's career exploded.

Sandberg gained national attention in 1984 during a wild comeback win over the rival St. Louis Cardinals, in what's now known as "The Ryne Sandberg Game." He had five hits, seven RBIs, and two game-tying home runs off Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter.

The stellar performance was commemorated with a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley.

"My life changed a lot in 1984," Sandberg said when the statue was unveiled during the 40th anniversary celebration in 2024.

Sandberg had more than 1,200 hits as a Cub, bringing a mix of power, speed, and steady defense that helped reshape the second base position.

"Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise," said Cubs executive chair Tom Ricketts. "His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire, were hallmarks of his career.

"He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children, and his role as husband, father, and grandfather."

Sandberg helped lead the Cubs to the 1984 NLCS in the franchise's first postseason appearance since reaching the 1945 World Series. In his league MVP year, he batted .314 with 19 home runs, 36 doubles, 19 triples, 200 hits, 32 steals, and 114 runs scored.

The Spokane, Washington, native led the NL in runs scored three times, hit 40 homers in 1990, and stole 54 bases in 1985. He had six seasons with at least 25 homers and five with 30 or more steals.

Sandberg was equally dominant on defense, setting MLB records for second basemen with 123 consecutive error-free games and a .989 career fielding percentage.

"He was never satisfied with what he did on the playing field," Bowa said at Sandberg's statue unveiling. "He was always prepared. He would take ground ball after ground ball, extra [batting practice]. You would never see Ryne Sandberg not prepared to play a baseball game."

After retiring in 1997, Sandberg had his number 23 retired by the Cubs. He became only the fourth Chicago Cub to have a jersey retired, joining Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, and Billy Williams.

Sandberg then became a manager for some Cubs minor league teams before eventually returning to the Phillies organization. He managed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Triple-A, earning the 2011 Minor League Manager of the Year award from Baseball America.

Once again, the Phillies called Sandberg up to the majors to become manager from August 2013 to June 2015.

"Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies, and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne's memory."

Sandberg announced his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in late 2023 and reflected on his baseball journey at his statue unveiling.

"My thoughts today are instead about love, life, family, and friends," he said. "I feel that love now. It was always there, but I was too busy grinding out an extra 60 ground balls every morning to know that it was happening. We are who we are and that was me. I love you guys."

In 2017, Sandberg received the Order of Lincoln, which is considered to be the highest honor in the state of Illinois.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.