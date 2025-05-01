Fan Fighting For Life After 21-Foot Fall At MLB Game

The incident occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning during a matchup between the host Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

The fan, an adult man, landed on the right field warning track after the fall.

Both teams’ players and coaches reacted swiftly, and the game was halted in response to the alarming situation.

Emergency medical personnel, along with the Pirates’ training staff, rushed to the scene to assist the man, who lay motionless on the ground.

Footage shared on social media, captured from behind the Pirates’ dugout, indicated that the fan was seated in the front row of the far-left section prior to the fall.

Medical staff worked diligently to stabilize the fan on a stretcher before transporting him off the field and to Allegheny General Hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," the Pirates posted on social media.

Play was resumed after the incident and the Pirates won the game 4-3.

