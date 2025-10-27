Barstool Golf Influencer Dies Suddenly, 31: Cody 'Beef' Franke Was 'Nicest Guy In The World'

Franke, 31, whose LinkedIn shows he hails from Wisconsin, was remembered for his love of golf and his generosity in helping others enjoy the game.

“Cody truly loved the game of golf. He selflessly spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game,” Fore Play wrote. “Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness, and that infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him. He was universally known as the nicest guy in the world.”

Before joining Barstool Sports, Franke was a PGA professional, where colleagues said he brought humor, positivity, and heart to every round, Fore Play's statement reads.

“From his time as a PGA professional to his time at Barstool Sports, Cody made so many people laugh, he made so many people smile, and he simply made so many people better,” the post continued.

Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy called Franke’s death “just tragic news.”

“You will never find a nicer, more genuine person than Beef,” Portnoy wrote on X. “It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest.”

The Fore Play team said they will be “removing our hats for Cody today and everyday. Rest in peace to the classiest man we knew.”

