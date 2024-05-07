Mysterious Report Of Distressed Aircraft Brings Major Police Response To Barnegat

Barnegat police received an "unconfirmed report" of a small aircraft crash on Tuesday, May 7, the department said in a Facebook post at 3:53 p.m., bringing multiple agencies to the scene.

Just more than two hours later, police said "no evidence of an aircraft in distress was found."

Stafford Police dispatch had gotten a report from Joint Base McGuire indicating the reception of a single Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal in the area of western Barnegat, police clarified.

McGuire officials reached out to Atlantic City Airport, but no ELT signal was detected there, the department said, adding: "The source of the ELT signal remains unidentified, and no further reports of a downed plane or overdue aircraft have been received."

