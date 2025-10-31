Obama Coming To NJ For Dems Rally With Mikie Sherrill

Obama will be appearing with Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, the Democratic nominee for governor at a Get Out the Vote Rally at Essex County College. The rally will be held from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 303 University Ave.

The 44th president endorsed Sherrill in an ad that debuted Friday, Oct. 17, calling his "friend" the "right choice" to lead the Garden State.

"Mikie is a mom, who will drive down costs for New Jersey families," Obama said. "As a federal prosecutor and former Navy helicopter pilot, she worked to keep our community safe. Mikie's integrity, grit and commitment to service are what we need in our leaders right now."

Obama is no stranger to New Jersey gubernatorial races, campaigning for Gov. Phil Murphy in 2017 and 2021.

A counterdemonstration for supporters of Sherrill's Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, is being held at Phillips Park in Newark at 3:30 p.m., the same day.

"Obama is a fraud, a sellout and has NO place in our state," organizer Mike Crispi said.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli, but has yet to campaign in the Garden State. Trump has touted Cittarelli's candidacy on his Truth Social account and held a tele-rally for him last week.

