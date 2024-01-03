'Tradition, Taste Collide' At New Bergen County Bagel Shop

BAM (Bagels at Mahwah) is another bagel shop that opened in the township last month at 1003 MacArthur Blvd., offering bagels and flagels, along with full deli service.

Bagel options include french toast, chocolate chip, pumpernickel, egg and blueberry with various types of lox and cream cheese toppings on the menu. BAM also sells sandwiches, paninis, omlettes, cold cuts and juices.

Mahwah residents expressed their support for the new bagel shop on its Facebook page.

"Stopped by this morning, loved it," exclaimed one customer. "Welcome to the neighborhood!"

"Wishing you lots of success," said another customer. "Looking forward to visiting."

