Baltimore Murder Suspect Captured By US Marshals In Bergen County: Police

Members of the US Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Baltimore's Keion Moore earlier this month in the Aug. 6 killing of 29-year-old Codell Brown, authorities in Baltimore said.

Police said only that Moore was lodged in the Bergen County Jail prior to his extradition on Friday, Dec. 15.

Moore is believed to have killed Brown on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the 600 block of East 33rd Street in Baltimore.

The 29-year-old Brown was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, leg, and stomach. He was rushed to an area hospital where he would die from his injuries.

Moore will be charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.