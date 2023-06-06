BAIL REFORM: Accused Felon Freed By Judge Guns Down Fellow Paterson Man, 22, Authorities Charge

Less than a month later, authorities said, he shot and killed a 22-year-old fellow Paterson resident.

Nunez was originally arrested on a weapons charge in Paterson on April 21. A judge ordered him released from the Bergen County Jail on April 26, records show.

On May 21, Paterson police responded to a reported shooting in the area of East 13th and River streets. They found a mortally wounded man whom authorities have, for some unexplained reason, chose not to identify.

The nameless victim was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center a short time later, they said.

Two other city men were wounded in the May 21 shooting – one 24, the other 33. They arrived at St. Joe’s in private vehicles, authorities said at the time.

A gun was found in one of the vehicles, law enforcement sources noted.

Nunez is back behind bars, where he’ll likely stay this time.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi announced on Tuesday, June 6 that he'd been charged on Monday with murder and weapons possession, among other offenses that include having a large-capacity magazine.

