Backyard Fossil Jackpot: Jaw Of Mastodon From Ice Age Unearthed At NY Home

Alongside the jaw, researchers also uncovered a toe bone fragment and a piece of a rib.

The discovery began in the Hudson Valley when the Orange County resident noticed two large teeth protruding from the soil beneath a plant near the home in Scotchtown, according to the New York State Museum in a social media post on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

After further digging revealed additional teeth, experts from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange were called in, leading to a full excavation. The well-preserved jaw belonged to an adult mastodon, a distant relative of modern elephants.

The jaw will undergo detailed study to uncover insights into the mastodon’s age, diet, and life during the Ice Age. It is set to be displayed at the New York State Museum in 2025, once research is complete.

