Backyard Blaze Destroys Teaneck Home, Displaces Family, Cops Say

The blaze broke out around 11:31 p.m. at 497 Linden Ave., according to Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr. A neighbor spotted a small fire in the backyard and ran over to help, meeting the homeowner and attempting to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. But the flames spread rapidly, McGurr said.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had already engulfed the rear of the home and to the first and second floors, as well as the attic, police said.

Crews from the Teaneck Fire Department, led by Chief Joseph Berchtold, responded along with mutual aid from Hackensack, Englewood, Bergenfield, Bogota, and Ridgefield Park. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control, officials said.

Three people were inside the home at the time. All had evacuated by the time help arrived. No injuries were reported.

The home was deemed uninhabitable due to extensive damage. The residents are staying with family and neighbors while they recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time, authorities said.

