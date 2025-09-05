Backup Camera Failures Force Major Recall Of Dodge, Ram Vehicles

The recall was issued for 141,906 Ram ProMaster vans and 77,671 Dodge Journey SUVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The agency determined that the vehicles don't meet federal rear visibility standards.

The issue affects 2019-2021 ProMaster vans and 2019-2020 Journey SUVs. Every vehicle in that range is believed to have the defect.

Cracks in the microprocessor can cause the camera display to go blank, black, blue, or inverted.

"A rearview image that does not display properly reduces the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the recall notice said.

The issue was traced to rearview cameras supplied by Magna Electronics. The cameras were made between May 2019 and November 2021 for Ram ProMaster vans, and between May 2019 and December 2020 for Dodge Journeys.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera for free. Chrysler said interim letters will be mailed starting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, with a second notice once the permanent fix is available.

You can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.