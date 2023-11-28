Fair 34°

SHARE

Baby Python Removed From Rutgers Dorm Room

A baby python was found in a Rutgers University dormitory room.

<p>Rutgers University Police&nbsp;Officer Rebecca Phillips removes a baby python from a dorm room</p>

Rutgers University Police Officer Rebecca Phillips removes a baby python from a dorm room

 Photo Credit: Rutgers University PD via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Rutgers University Police Department was called on Monday, Nov. 27 to Voorhees Residence Hall on the Cook Campus.

Officer Rebecca Phillips located and safely removed a baby python from the dorm room, police said.

The snake was turned over to New Brunswick Animal Control.

"Students must receive approval from from the Office of Disability Services to live in university housing with support animals and unwanted animals should never be released," Rutgers police said on Facebook.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE