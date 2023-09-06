Shallow Fog 75°

Baby On Board: 'Infantry' Rescues Woman Who Gave Birth After Crash Off Route 17

A pregnant woman being driven to the hospital gave birth after a brand-new SUV was involved in a collision just off Route 17.

Northbound Route 17 at the Linwood Avenue exit in Ridgewood.
Northbound Route 17 at the Linwood Avenue exit in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The driver of a work van that may have been involved in the crash off the northbound highway at Linwood Avenue immediately drove the mom, dad and child to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

All reportedly were doing fine.

Ridgewood police collected personal belongings for the family while beginning an investigation into how and why their Acura crashed.

All Points Towing removed the vehicle, which still had its temporary tags attached. Paramus police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided the information for this story.

