Baby Boy Rushed To Hospital After Eating Cannabis Gummy At Hotel Off Route 3

Secaucus police were called after the infant apparently lost consciousness at the Extended Stay America on Meadowlands Parkway around mid-morning on Thursday, Jan. 18, responders said.

The infant was rushed to nearby Hudson Regional Hospital before being transferred to Hackensack University Medical Center, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The child's 17-year-old mother was detained and issued a juvenile complaint and her adult boyfriend arrested on an adult criminal child endangerment charge, the chief said.

Both were released pending court hearings, he said.

The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency was also notified.

