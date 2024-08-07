Award-Winning NJ Police Officer Battles Cancer, Chief Pleads For Prayers

James "Jimmy" Ciampi, of the Fairfield Police Department, was described by FPD Chief Anthony Manna as a "young, bright, and dedicated" officer.

Ciampi is unable to come to work and remains focused on battling cancer, Manna said.

Ciampi began his career with FPD as a Class II Special Officer in October 2016. A year later, he became a full-time officer.

In 2022, Ciampi was assigned to the Essex County Auto Theft Task Force for six months "where he excelled at helping to arrest many criminals throughout Essex County," Manna said.

"He is a physical fitness instructor, is an integral part of running the department’s junior police academy and is a part of the department’s Special Olympics Snow Bowl flag football team."

In addition to earning four lifesaving citations, three unit citations, and a meritorious service citation, Ciampi was honored in 2018 by Mothers Against Drunken Driving for his work in the area.

In April 2020, Ciampi was among three Fairfield police officers who helped neutralize a suspect who had pointed a loaded handgun at officers following a pursuit, Manna said.

Ciampi received a gallantry star from the FPD and valor awards from the 200 Club of Essex County, the New Jersey State PBA and the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

"While he is physically absent from the department, he remains in our constant thoughts and prayers," Manna said. "During this time, our officers, staff and members of the Fairfield Police Foundation will be engaged in a variety of different activities to help raise awareness about his fight with this disease while at the same time raising funds to assist Jimmy with some of his expenses."

The department will be selling merchandise to support Ciampi in his fight.

Donations for Officer Ciampi can be made by check to the Fairfield Police Foundation (309 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell, N.J.) and notating “for Jimmy” in the memo.

"Until then, please keep Jimmy and his family in your prayers," Manna said.

