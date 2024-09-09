Award-Winning NJ Officer Dies After Cancer Battle

Fairfield's Officer Ciampi, affectionately known as Jimmy, died on Monday, Sept. 9, surrounded by his family, his department announced.

The officer's death comes just more than a month after his chief, Anthony Manna, announced he was sick and had been unable to work.

Ciampi began his career with FPD as a Class II Special Officer in October 2016. A year later, he became a full-time officer.

In 2022, Ciampi was assigned to the Essex County Auto Theft Task Force for six months "where he excelled at helping to arrest many criminals throughout Essex County," Manna previously said.

A physical fitness instructor, Ciampi was an integral part of running the department’s junior police academy and Special Olympics Snow Bowl flag football team.

In addition to earning four lifesaving citations, three unit citations, and a meritorious service citation, Ciampi was honored in 2018 by Mothers Against Drunken Driving for his work in the area.

In April 2020, he was among three Fairfield police officers who helped neutralize a suspect who had pointed a loaded handgun at officers following a pursuit, Manna said.

Ciampi earned a gallantry star from the FPD and valor awards from the 200 Club of Essex County, the New Jersey State PBA and the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Services have not yet been finalized.

