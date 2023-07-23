Award-Winning Chef Brings New Restaurant To North Jersey Dining Scene

Chef Adam Weiss, who hails from a line of experienced cooks starting with his grandmother and mother, will be opening F1RST Restaurant in Hawthorne on Tuesday, July 25.

Weiss earned Bachelor’s Degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, and went on to complete his culinary internship at Ruga Restaurant in Oakland, where his focus on New American cuisine, according to the restaurant's website.

The chef gained experience at Esty Street in Park Ridge, and Due Restaurant in Ridgewood — working his way up from a line cook to executive chef. Weiss was recognized by local outlets and would go on to win Ultimate Chef in Paramus in 2012 and 2013. He served as a judge the following year.

Weiss worked as the executive chef at Stone and Rail in Glen Rock. F1RST will be Weiss' first restaurant of his own. Among some of the standout menu items are summer peach berry salad, crispy crab cake BLT, Paccheri Florentine, Goffle pan roasted chicken breast, sauteed wild mushrooms, creme fraiche whipped potatoes, and more.

F1RST, 112 Lincoln Ave., Hawthorne.

