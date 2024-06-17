Authorities Seize Man Who Woman Said Sexually Assaulted Her After Pickup Near Journal Square

The woman told police she voluntarily got into a white vehicle after the stranger approached her around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 2, Daily Voice originally reported on June 6.

The driver then headed to the area of Eighth and dead-ended Division Street by the Roberto Clemente Sports Complex in the shadow of the New Jersey Turnpike overpass, she said.

It was there, the woman told police, that she was sexually assaulted.A person of interest was initially identified, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said at the time.

On June 17, members of Suarez’s Special Victims Unit and U.S. marshals seized Marc Toledo of Jersey City, the prosecutor announced.

Toledo was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and making terroristic threats, she said.

He remained held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City.

Suarez didn't say what the woman was doing at the time that she was approached, nor whether detectives believe he used force or coercion to get her to go with him.

The prosecutor said anyone wanting to report a sex crime will be given full confidentiality if they contact her Special Victims Unit at (201) 915-1234.

