Authorities Probe Late-Night Fire That Damaged Edgewater Townhouse

Edgewater police got everyone out safely after a house fire ignited overnight, responders said.

658 Undercliff Avenue, Edgewater on Wednesday, June 21
658 Undercliff Avenue, Edgewater on Wednesday, June 21
Jerry DeMarco
Officer Victor Lopez Jr. ushered the residents to safety before flames blew out the front windows of the Undercliff Avenue residence at the top of North Street as Tuesday night turned to Wednesday morning, June 21.

Borough firefighters had the main body of the two-alarmer knocked down in minutes.

Firefighters from Cliffside Park and Fort Lee provided mutual aid. The scene was cleared shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Borough detectives and members of the Edgewater Bureau of Fire Prevention are investigating the cause.

