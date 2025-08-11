Authorities ID Woman Killed By Train In Hackensack

Luz E. Lopez, 79, a city resident, was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning, Aug. 7 in Hackensack, NJ Transit said.

Records show Lopez lived on Union Street, just one block from the crash scene.

Just before 10 a.m., Pascack Valley Line Train 1651, which left Hoboken at 9:34 a.m.and was scheduled to arrive at New Bridge Landing at 10:01 a.m., struck Lopez at Sussex Street and Railroad Ave near Essex Street Station in Hackensack, a spokesperson for the agency said.

There were no other injuries to the approximately five customers and crew on board. Service was suspended in both directions but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

