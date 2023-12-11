Authorities ID Gunman Killed In Confrontation With Manchester Township Police

Shannon “Shane” Rose, 39, encountered police responding to a 911 call on Elizabeth Avenue in the Ocean County township shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Two of them fired their service weapons, fatally wounding Rose, after finding him nearly 45 minutes later, the attorney general said..

"A firearm was recovered near the subject," Platkin added.

A funeral service is scheduled at 11 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 15, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River. Burial will follow in nearby Ocean County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visiting hours at Anderson & Campbel are from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, Platkin has said.

Once the investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) team is completed, the results will be presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” he said.

The panel will then render a ruling on whether the incident was handled appropriately.

Someone in the early weeks of the process, police body camera footage and images captured by area security cameras will be shared with the defendant’s family and then publicly released.

