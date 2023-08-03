Attention Kmart Shoppers: Final Jersey Location Shutting Down

Kmart is closing its final location in the Garden State on Sept. 30, a source confirmed to Daily Voice. The Westwood Kmart, which was one of the last three standing Kmarts in the country, has signs proclaiming that everything must go.

At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart has upwards of 2,400 stores and 350,000 employees throughout the US. Fans looking to get their Kmart fix will have to travel to either Long Island or Miami.

