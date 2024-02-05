Attendant Beaten, Gas Stations Robbed Minutes Apart In Bergen, Passaic Counties

The attendant was pistol-whipped at a Valero on northbound Route 17 just before Route 46 in Hasbrouck Heights shortly before 3 p.m. Feb. 5, responders said.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the attendant.

Hasbrouck Heights police were directed to refer all questions to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, suggesting the likelihood that the same robber or robbers were involved in other area holdups.

Less than 20 minutes after that holdup came another report that a Delta station at Van Houten and Broad avenues in Clifton -- near Route 46 -- was also robbed at gunpoint.

There were no immediate indications of an assault in that holdup, however.

A third robbery was reported under similar circumstances at a service station on Haledon Avenue in Paterson shortly after 5 p.m.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help police identify the robber or robbers is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300 or Clifton police at (973) 470-5900 or Paterson police at (973) 321-1111.

