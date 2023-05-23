ATTEMPTED MURDER: NJ Man Shot Car Twice In Road Rage Incident Near 287 Ramp, Prosecutor Says

Gerald S. Chapman, 39, of Ulysses Road in Somerset, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said Tuesday, May 23.

Investigators say Chapman “became irate” during a road rage incident on Easton Avenue near the 287 ramp in Franklin Township around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

The victim, of Franklin Township, was heading northbound on Easton Avenue when Chapman allegedly “attempted to merge in front of the resident’s vehicle.”

Chapman had no room to merge, “became irate and slapped the passenger side mirror on the victim’s vehicle,” they further allege.

As the victim exited the vehicle to inspect the damage, Chapman allegedly “pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, brandished a firearm, and fired two rounds in the direction of the victim striking the vehicle before fleeing the area,” investigators say.

The victim then reported the incident to Franklin Township Police, who identified Chapman with help from Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Franklin Resident Field Office.

Chapman turned himself in on Friday, May 19. He was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

