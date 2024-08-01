Attempted Murder For NJ Driver Held Pending Trial In Early-Summer Wreck: Prosecutor

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne's Deputy Chief Joseph Rooney said only that a 44-year-old victim from Pompton Lakes was injured in the 1:55 a.m. crash June 14 at Hamburg Turnpike and Black Oak Ridge Road.

D’Airon J. James was arrested at the scene, which authorities deemed a crime scene, and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault in the third degree, assault by auto in the fourth degree, endangering another person in the third degree, criminal mischief and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

It was not immediately clear if James knew the victim or if this was a road rage incident.

The State filed a motion for pretrial detention for James, which was granted on Wednesday, July 31 by Judge Joy-Michele Johnson.

