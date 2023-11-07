Fair 56°

Attempted Murder For Mom Accused Of Stabbing 5-Year-Old Son In Newark: Prosecutor

A Newark mom has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing her 5-year-old son this week, authorities announced.

Symona McGhee, 39, is also facing weapons offenses and endangering the welfare of a child for the stabbing that left her son critical but stable on Monday, Nov. 6, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Police responding to a home on the 100 block of Murray Street found the boy suffering stab wounds around 5 p.m., Stephen said alongside Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The boy was transported to University Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

