Atlantic System Likely to Become Tropical Storm Jerry This Week: Here's Timing

A broad area of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic is drawing close attention from forecasters, who say it has a high chance of developing into Tropical Storm Jerry this week.

As of Monday, Oct. 6, the National Hurricane Center reported a 70 percent chance that the disturbance, currently labeled AL95, will become a tropical cyclone within the next seven days.

The system is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves quickly west-northwest across the Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days.

By the latter part of the week, the system could approach the northern Leeward Islands, prompting officials to urge residents and travelers to monitor updates closely.

" At this time, we expect this developing storm to curve north and be steered away from the US East Coast," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva, .

While the immediate threat to the US mainland appears low, meteorologists are also watching an area off the Southeast coast for possible tropical development later this week.

Regardless of whether a tropical system forms, a coastal storm is expected to bring rough surf, rip currents, and beach erosion from Florida to New England.

The Outer Banks, which recently lost several beach houses to rough surf, could face another round of impacts.

For now, interests in the Caribbean and along the East Coast should stay alert as the tropics remain active through the middle of October.

