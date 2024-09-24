Atlantic City Slots Player Turns $3.75 Bet Into $415K Jackpot

The guest placed the bet over the weekend on a wide-area progressive Wheel of Fortune slot machine with a 25-cent denomination, the casino said in a press release. According to slot manufacturer IGT Jackpots, its Wheel of Fortune slot machines are the nation’s most popular slots.

The jackpot amount is based on a 20-year annual annuity payout, and the lucky winner declined publicity.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,425 slots, including a private high-end slot salon, plus 130 table games of blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette and more.

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, the music-inspired casino resort features legendary entertainment, as well as award-winning restaurants, lounges, a nightlife experience, retail shops and other amenities.

