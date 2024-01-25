Boxer Who Gave Mike Tyson First Professional Loss Inducted Into Atlantic City's Hall Of Fame

The hall of fame announced its class of 2024 on Thursday, Jan. 25. The organization is preparing for its eighth annual awards and induction weekend.

James "Buster" Douglas is the most notable name on this year's list. He became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when he knocked out Tyson in a massive tenth-round upset in Tokyo on Sunday, Feb. 11, 1990. Douglas lost the title belt after losing to Evander Holyfield in October 1990.

According to the recordkeeping website BoxRec, Douglas was 37-6-1 and had 24 knockouts in his professional career. He also fought ten times in Atlantic City, including his last bout before his famous victory over Tyson.

Mark Breland will also be inducted into the city's boxing hall of fame. He won a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and he was once a trainer for former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Other boxers in the class of 2024 include Gerry Cooney, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado, and Eva D. Jones Young. They'll join boxing icons like George Foreman, who was inducted in 2023.

Two trainers, two media members, a matchmaker, and a promoter/manager will also be inducted as special contributors. Three former fighters will be recognized as pioneers, and three men will be honored posthumously.

The hall of fame induction weekend will be held from Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 29 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

