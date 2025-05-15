Atlanta Braves Exec Tapped To Lead University Of Maryland Athletics Department

James E. Smith, a top Atlanta Braves executive for five years, is taking the reins of the Terps' athletic program, with his sights set on building Big Ten dominance.

Smith, who has served as the Atlanta Braves’ senior vice president of business strategy and is the organization’s point person for the upcoming 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, will bring a fresh energy to College Park when he takes over in July as the new Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics.

“This is a great honor,” Smith said. “I’m highly motivated to build upon Maryland’s excellence and lead the Terps forward in this dynamic and pivotal time for college athletics, with a sharp focus on student-athlete health, well-being, and academic success.”

The longtime executive boasts an impressive resume, leading the Braves' business to new heights, as well as executive stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Columbus Crew, and Ohio State University,

“We are proud of the athletics tradition here at the University of Maryland,” said UMD President Darryll Pines. “As college athletics rapidly evolves, Jim brings valuable administrative and business experience, plus the energy, vision, and passion to lead our athletics program to new levels of success and impact.”

While with the Braves, Smith helped grow ticket sales, retail, and concessions, and played a key role in expanding fan engagement and membership.

Before that, he served as president and CEO of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, overseeing a $17 million budget and boosting alumni participation and revenue growth, according to school officials.

At AMB Sports & Entertainment, he helped launch Atlanta United—Major League Soccer’s most successful expansion franchise—and drove revenue strategies for the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Falcons and United.

"The University of Maryland is getting a seasoned sports executive with a proven track record of enhancing championship organizations," Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves said.

"Jim is bringing more than 20 years of successful experience strategically building revenue and developing talent at the professional and collegiate levels."

Smith takes over at a time when Maryland is already developing into a Big Ten powerhouse.

Since joining the conference in 2014, Maryland has captured 49 Big Ten championships—third-most of any school—and added six national team titles to its trophy case.

Smith will now oversee more than 250 staffers supporting over 550 student-athletes across more than 20 sports.

He also inherits Maryland’s new state-of-the-art facilities, including the Jones-Hill House Football Performance Center and the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center.

Smith’s appointment drew praise from sports leaders across the country.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti called Smith “a proven and exceptional talent” who will be “a wonderful addition to the Big Ten AD group,” while former Ohio State AD Gene Smith said his “experiences on campus and in pro sports make him uniquely qualified to lead the Terrapins program."

"Organizations like Ohio State, the Braves, the Falcons and Atlanta United are all exceptional, making Jim a tremendous hire."

Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports & Entertainment, also praised Smith’s “ability to build strong relationships and navigate complex situations.”

With Smith at the helm, Maryland will now aim to build on its momentum and continue rising in the Big Ten and beyond.

"He is an excellent communicator with an innate ability to lead in complex multifaceted organizations," Schiller added. "There is no doubt that he will take Maryland's athletic program to new heights and we wish him nothing but the best."

