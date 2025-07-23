At Packed NJ Bar, Ciattarelli Announces Morris County Sheriff Is Running Mate In Governor Race

The Republican candidate on Wednesday, July 23, named Morris County Sheriff James "Jim" Gannon as his pick for lieutenant governor. The announcement was made in front of a packed house at Johnnie’s Tavern in Boonton, where Gannon once worked as a police officer.

Gannon brings decades of experience in law enforcement and public safety. Ciattarelli called him a bold, commonsense leader with a career marked by public service.

“From launching lifesaving initiatives like HOPE ONE to forming Morris County’s Cold Case Unit, he’s spent his career defending the rule of law, helping those in need, and making our communities safer,” Ciattarelli said.

He added: “Jim is a proven leader with bipartisan respect — and exactly the partner I need to deliver real change for our state.”

Ciattarelli and Gannon will face off against Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill, a congresswoman, in the general election.

