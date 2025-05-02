Horrific Yellowstone Park Tour Bus Crash Kills At Least 7

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 1, in eastern Idaho, along Highway 20.

Six passengers and the driver of the van, which was carrying 14 people, died in the crash, according to Idaho State Police.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

There was one occupant in the pickup truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Established in 1872, Yellowstone National Park is around 3,500 square miles, most of which are in Wyoming, with parts in Idaho and Montana.

